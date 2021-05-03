There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,502, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 540 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 186,877.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 17,897 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The 7-day running average is now 33,153 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,647,730 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,317,295 first and second doses of Moderna and 97,625 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,295,638 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,860,194 who have had at least one dose.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 351, which is six more than day prior. There are 80 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four more than Sunday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,354, which is an 18% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (12), Clackamas (91), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (1), Crook (3), Deschutes (49), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (56), Lincoln (4), Linn (42), Marion (74), Multnomah (137), Polk (12), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Wallowa (1), Washington (1) and Yamhill (12).
Oregon’s 2,502nd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman who tested positive on April 2 and died on May 1 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.