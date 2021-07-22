Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,834, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 539 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 214,263.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 5,925 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 4,576 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,628,183 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,772,908 first and second doses of Moderna and 177,730 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 169, which is 18 more than day prior. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than Wednesday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (44), Columbia (8), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (28), Douglas (19), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (63), Jefferson (6), Josephine (27), Klamath (3), Lane (50), Lincoln (2), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (36), Morrow (3), Multnomah (54), Polk (8), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (70), Union (3), Wallowa (5), Wasco (4), Washington (43) and Yamhill (12).
Oregon’s 2,834th death is a 95-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 13 and died on July 20 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
In June, 92% of the 7,241 COVID-19 cases and 94% of the 63 COVID-19-associated deaths occurred in unvaccinated Oregonians.