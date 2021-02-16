There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon Tuesday, raising the state’s death toll to 2,138, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
Oregon Health Authority reported 411 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 150,875.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 7,568 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 691,455 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 905,725 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
Severe weather in the Midwest has delayed COVID-19 vaccine shipments across the country including to Oregon. In addition, the severe weather in Oregon impacted the ability for vaccine sites to actually administer vaccines.
These weather-related issues may cause changes to daily number trends reported by OHA in its updates on the cumulative number of doses administered, the daily number of administered doses and the number of doses delivered to Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 195, which is 15 fewer than day prior. There are 51 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than Monday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (15), Clackamas (40), Columbia (1), Coos (11), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (8), Douglas (37), Harney (1), Jackson (42), Jefferson (3), Josephine (13), Klamath (2), Lake (3), Lane (21), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Marion (25), Multnomah (134), Polk (6), Umatilla (4), Wallowa (3), Wasco (1), Washington (22) and Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 2,138th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 7 and died on Feb. 14 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.