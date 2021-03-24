There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,368, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 379 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 162,384.
Additional counties approved for expanding vaccinations
On Wednesday, OHA announced that 21 Oregon counties have now submitted attestation letters signaling their intention to immediately offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups. Lane County is the newly added county.
The counties are: Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Yamhill.
By attesting, these counties can now begin vaccinating all individuals listed in Phase 1B, Group 6, ahead of the previously designated statewide start date of March 29.
Vaccinations in Oregon
By Wednesday, OHA reported that 28,655 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a total of 782,265 first and second doses of Pfizer, 760,231 first and second doses of Moderna and 34,165 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
To date, 1,007,955 doses of Pfizer, 989,100 doses of Moderna and 60,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 102, which is seven fewer than day prior. There are 19 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Tuesday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (11), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (9), Columbia (8), Coos (12), Curry (1), Deschutes (23), Douglas (5), Grant (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (45), Jefferson (1), Josephine (16), Lane (26), Lincoln (5), Linn (9), Malheur (3), Marion (36), Multnomah (63), Polk (5), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (7), Union (3), Washington (30) and Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 2,368th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Feb. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.