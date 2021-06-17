There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,745, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 300 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 205,988.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 16,106 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 8,643 doses were administered on June 16 and 7,463 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on June 16.
The seven-day running average is now 15,444 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,415,419 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,692,352 first and second doses of Moderna and 160,253 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 151, which is 11 fewer than day prior. There are 37 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is no change from day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (5), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (6), Columbia (8), Coos (2), Crook (2), Curry (7), Deschutes (11), Douglas (15), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (5), Lane (26), Lincoln (7), Linn (18), Malheur (5), Marion (27), Morrow (2), Multnomah (35), Polk (10), Umatilla (20), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (17) and Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 2,745th death is a 76-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on June 9 and died on June 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.