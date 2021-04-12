There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,441, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 294 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 170,850.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 27,503 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The 7-day running average is now 38,420 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,176,173 doses of Pfizer, 1,027,792 doses of Moderna and 81,255 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 916,207 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,447,624 who have had at least one dose.
To date,1,377,675 doses of Pfizer, 1,203,300 doses of Moderna and 203,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 177, which is two fewer than day prior. There are 48 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than Sunday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (2), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (6), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Josephine (13), Lane (38), Lincoln (6), Linn (15), Marion (43), Morrow (1), Multnomah (54), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Wasco (3), Washington (3) and Yamhill (7).
Oregon’s 2,441st COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 22 and died on April 7 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.