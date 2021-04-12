Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
COVID-Klamath

4-08 covid-19

There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,441, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 294 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 170,850.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Monday, OHA reported that 27,503 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

The 7-day running average is now 38,420 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,176,173 doses of Pfizer, 1,027,792 doses of Moderna and 81,255 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 916,207 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,447,624 who have had at least one dose.

To date,1,377,675 doses of Pfizer, 1,203,300 doses of Moderna and 203,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 177, which is two fewer than day prior. There are 48 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than Sunday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (2), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (6), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Josephine (13), Lane (38), Lincoln (6), Linn (15), Marion (43), Morrow (1), Multnomah (54), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Wasco (3), Washington (3) and Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 2,441st COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 22 and died on April 7 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

