There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,757, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 207,105.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 9,296 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 11,201 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,443,680 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,709,047 first and second doses of Moderna and 163,375 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 41,094.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 146, which is two more than day prior. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than day prior.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,046, which is an 11.0% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (4), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Curry (10), Deschutes (9), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (1), Josephine (12), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (18), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Malheur (6), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (25), Polk (12), Sherman (3), Umatilla (18), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (31) and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 2,757th death is a 55-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on May 7 and died on June 10 at OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.