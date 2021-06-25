There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,761, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 232 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 207,787.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 16,171 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 5,173 doses were administered on June 24 and 10,998 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on June 24.
The seven-day running average is now 9,197 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,460,273 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,724,910 first and second doses of Moderna and 165,523 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 151, which is 11 fewer than day prior. There are 32 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is unchanged from day prior.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,051, which is a 7.2% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (20), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (12), Douglas (9), Jackson (16), Josephine (3), Klamath (6), Lane (15), Lincoln (7), Linn (23), Malheur (3), Marion (30), Multnomah (35), Polk (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (12) and Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 2,761st death is an 81-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 12 and died on June 23 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.