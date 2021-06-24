There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,760, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 232 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 207,558.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 11,168 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. The seven-day running average is now 9,620 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,454,959 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,715,306 first and second doses of Moderna and 164,742 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 35,290. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 162, which is seven more than day prior. There are 32 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than day prior.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,050, which is an 8.8% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (12), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Crook (1), Curry (7), Deschutes (14), Douglas (10), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Linn (18), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (29), Polk (7), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (12), Wasco (1), Washington (19) and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 2,760th death is a 77-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 23 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.