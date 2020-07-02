COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 209, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, July 2, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 375 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 9,294.
The new cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Clackamas (22), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (9), Douglas (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (8), Josephine (8), Lane (15), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (16), Marion (32), Morrow (8), Multnomah (64), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (88), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (67), and Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 209th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on June 20 and died on June 30. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying medical conditions.
Today’s case count is Oregon’s largest single day total since the beginning of the pandemic, following the previous largest on Wednesday.
Oregon has experienced five weeks of case growth and cases are rising faster in our rural communities and in central and eastern Oregon. The largest county case count today was in Umatilla County with 88 new cases attributed to outbreaks and community spread.
Earlier this week, Governor Kate Brown ordered face coverings to be worn in all indoor public places throughout the state. Masks and face coverings, along with maintaining 6 feet of distancing between people has been shown to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Due to technical issues in processing negative COVID-19 tests this week, many negative tests reported on June 25 were processed on later days, causing a spike in the percent positivity metric for that day on the Public Health Indicators Dashboard.