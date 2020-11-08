COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 730, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, Nov. 8, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 874 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday bringing the state total to 50,448.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (5), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (15), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (67), Jefferson (1), Josephine (9), Klamath (6), Lane (57), Linn (5), Malheur (13), Marion (112), Morrow (8), Multnomah (216), Polk (17), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (25), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (104), Yamhill (22).
Oregon’s 730th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Nov. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.