COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 386, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday, Aug. 15, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 412 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 23,018.
The new cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (6), Jefferson (12), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (6), Lincoln (6), Linn (13), Malheur (25), Marion (75), Morrow (8), Multnomah (79), Polk (6), Umatilla (36), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (56), Yamhill (13).
Oregon’s 386th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 14, at St. Charles Bend Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.