There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,024, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 305 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state total to 147,419.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 18,255 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,515 doses were administered on Feb. 7 and 7,740 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 7.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 572,400 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 734,950 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 221, which is nine fewer than Sunday. There are 55 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than Sunday.
Cases and Deaths
Monday's case count is the lowest since Oct. 19, when OHA reported 266 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (5), Clackamas (27), Columbia (3), Coos (15), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (11), Jackson (8), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Lane (30), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Marion (27), Multnomah (66), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (51) and Yamhill (17).
Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 1570th death originally reported on Jan 8. He is a 70-year-old man in Josephine County. He was originally reported to live in Jackson County.
Oregon’s 2,024th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.