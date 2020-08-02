COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 326, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, Aug. 2, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 285 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 19,097.
The new cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Lane (7), Linn (4), Malheur (10), Marion (53), Morrow (8), Multnomah (48), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (20), Wasco (3), Washington (47), and Yamhill (9).
Oregon’s 326th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 30, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.