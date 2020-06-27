COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 202, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 8,094.
The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (3), Jefferson (3), Josephine (2), Lake (1), Lane (14), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (12), Marion (32), Morrow (5), Multnomah (59), Polk (2), Umatilla (56), Union (11), Wasco (2), Washington (44), Yamhill (4).
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.
Oregon’s 202nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on June 21, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on June 22. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.
On Friday, OHA erroneously reported that Oregon’s 202nd COVID-19 death was a woman who tested positive on June 22. We regret the error. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon is 202.
One case previously reported in Jackson County was determined not to be a case; county case counts have been adjusted to reflect this change.