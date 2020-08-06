COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 339, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, Aug. 6, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 20,225. The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (10), Josephine (2), Lane (12), Linn (3), Malheur (19), Marion (33), Morrow (1), Multnomah (45), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (27), Wasco (6), Washington (30), and Yamhill (9).
Oregon’s 339th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 16 and died on August 1, at Good Shepherd Health Care Center. He had underlying conditions.