COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 572, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, Oct. 4, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 260 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 34,770. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (16), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Jackson (9), Jefferson (4), Klamath (2), Lane (29), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (14), Marion (37), Morrow (2), Multnomah (61), Polk (4), Umatilla (11), Washington (35), and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 572nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 2 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.