COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 547, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 242 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 32,820.
The new cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (10), Clatsop (8), Columbia (6), Coos (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (5), Lake (1), Lane (24), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (10), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (72), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (14), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (23).
Oregon’s 547th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 26, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.