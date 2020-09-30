COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 559, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday, Sept. 30, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 220 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 33,509. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (4), Jackson (19), Josephine (1), Lake (1), Lane (29), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (35), Morrow (4), Multnomah (20), Umatilla (6), Wallowa (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 556th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Sept. 24 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 557th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 27 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 558th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Marion County who died on Aug. 25 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
Oregon’s 559th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Sept. 28 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
OHA to report COVID-19 cases in schools
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30, OHA will report all COVID-19 cases in schools that offer any form of in-person instruction. This information will be published each Wednesday afternoon in OHA’s Weekly Report and on an Oregon Department of Education (ODE) webpage.
For reporting purposes, OHA will treat schools that have no students being served onsite as workplace outbreaks, which are also reported in OHA’s Weekly Report. The new reporting protocol applies to all public and private schools and programs.
This reporting informs Oregonians about potential exposures to COVID-19 in our schools and provides transparent and comprehensive information about the spread of the virus.
What Will Be Reported
■ For schools offering any form of in-person instruction, all cases of COVID-19 among students, staff and volunteers will be reported and included in OHA’s Weekly COVID-19 Report. ODE will post the school-related portion of the report on its website.
■ For schools offering only the Comprehensive Distance Learning instructional model with no in-person instruction (including offering no exceptions for K-3 or Limited In-Person Instruction) – and where staff and essential volunteers work on-site at a school location – OHA will follow the same reporting standard as for workplace outbreaks. OHA will report outbreaks of COVID-19 when five or more cases are identified in a school that has 30 or more employees.
OHA Releases Weekly Report
OHA’s Weekly Report shows that the week of Sept. 21 - 27, 1,999 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded—up 32% from last week’s tally of 1,511. The number of Oregonians newly tested rose 29%, to 24,243, while the percentage of tests that were positive was unchanged from last week’s report at 6.2%. Eighteen Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19—the same number as last week. Finally, 143 Oregonians were hospitalized, up from 116 in the previous week.