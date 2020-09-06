COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 481, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, Sept. 6, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 28,044.
The new cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (18), Columbia (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Lane (14), Linn (2), Malheur (8), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (50), Polk (3), Umatilla (14), Wasco (3), Washington (23), and Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 481st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on August 27 and died on September 5, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.