COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 482, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday, Sept. 7, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 154 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 28,190. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Columbia (1), Deschutes (1), Douglas (2), Jackson (9), Jefferson (3), Lane (7), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (7), Marion (19), Multnomah (29), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (5), Washington (26), Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 482nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.