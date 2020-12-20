COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,341 the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, Dec. 20, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,153 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday bringing the state total to 102,930.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 530, which is six fewer than yesterday. There are 121 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 17 more than Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (4) Benton (7), Clackamas (77), Clatsop (3), Columbia (9), Coos (5), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (43), Douglas (4), Hood River (17), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (16), Klamath (50), Lake (4), Lane (61), Lincoln (3), Linn (27), Malheur (6), Marion (203), Morrow (3), Multnomah (174), Polk (19), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (44), Union (3), Wasco (17), Washington (261), Yamhill (28).
Oregon’s 1,341st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 17 at Ashland Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.