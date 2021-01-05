PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed 44 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,550, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,059 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 119,488.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA recorded 3,964 doses of vaccine administered — including 317 second doses — raising the state’s total number of doses administered to 55,239. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 2,818 doses administered yesterday, as well as 1,146 administered on prior days that had not been recorded.
All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).
To date, 210,975 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 494, which is 17 more than yesterday. There are 107 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five more than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (18), Clackamas (139), Clatsop (3), Columbia (3), Coos (17), Crook (22), Curry (2), Deschutes (69), Douglas (21), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (69), Jefferson (10), Josephine (26), Klamath (10), Lake (2), Lane (65), Lincoln (6), Linn (42), Malheur (16), Marion (99), Morrow (6), Multnomah (163), Polk (28), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (75), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (6), Washington (100) and Yamhill (23).
Oregon’s 1,550th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 3 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Mental and emotional resources for difficult times:
Mental and emotional health resources are available on OHA’s Safe + Strong website.
Or call the Safe + Strong Helpline at 800-923-4357 (800-923-HELP). The line offers free, 24-7 emotional support and resource referral to anyone who needs it — not only those experiencing a mental health crisis.
Contact Info:
OHA External Relations,oha.externalrelations@state.or.us
