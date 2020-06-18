COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 187, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, June 18., according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 148 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 6,366. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (12), Columbia (4), Hood River (3), Jefferson (4), Klamath (4), Lincoln (4), Linn (1), Malheur (4), Marion (26), Morrow (4), Multnomah (33), Polk (3), Umatilla (13), Union (5), Washington (25), Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 184th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on June 4 and died June 14. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 185th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 11 and died June 15 in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 186th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died June 16. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 187th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Clackamas County who became symptomatic May 13, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died May 23. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.