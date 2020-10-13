SALEM (AP) — Oregon marked a grim milestone on Tuesday as state health officials announced the state had surpassed 600 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Six more people have died, bringing the statewide total to 605 fatalities, the Oregon Health Authority said. There were also 321 new cases diagnosed statewide, bringing the total number of cases in Oregon to 37,780.
“Each death is a reminder to the rest of us of the severity and danger of COVID-19," said OHA Director Patrick Allen. "OHA sends its condolences to every Oregonian who has lost someone to COVID-19.”
The deaths were in Malheur, Multnomah, Yamhill and Marion counties.
The counties with the highest number of new cases Tuesday were all in the Portland metropolitan area: Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (37), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (4), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (39), Lincoln (5), Linn (20), Malheur (14), Marion (35), Multnomah (45), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (11), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (50), and Yamhill (11).
Oregon’s 600th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Oct. 5 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 601st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 12 at Adventis Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 602nd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 9 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 603rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died on Oct. 11. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 604th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 18 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 605th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 10 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.