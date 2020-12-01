SALEM (AP) — Oregon reported 24 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, a record high for a single day in the state.
The Oregon Health Authority extends condolences "to all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19," and says the “grim milestone” of the record number underscores that people should wear masks, keep physical distance and keep gatherings small. The increase raises the state’s known death toll to 936.
The agency also reported 1,233 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the known total in Oregon to 76,654. There may be many more cases that authorities don't know about.
Those whose deaths were announced Tuesday had died as far back as Oct. 28 but most deaths occurred in the final two weeks of November. Some died within a day or two of testing positive and one died the same day. They ranged in age from 56 to 96.
A technical issue has created a backlog of unprocessed test results, the health authority said.
Oregon Health and Science University, meanwhile, is seeking Portland-area residents to participate in a research study evaluating a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.
The clinical trial seeks to enroll 30,000 participants to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the investigational vaccine known as AZD1222. The experimental vaccine is designed to be given in two injections that are administered about four weeks apart.
The study strives to enroll a diverse group, prioritizing those who are older than 55 and people of color, the Portland university said. Two-thirds of participants will receive the experimental vaccine and one third will receive a placebo.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (19), Clackamas (148), Clatsop (7), Columbia (6), Coos (14), Crook (4), Curry (6), Deschutes (60), Douglas (8), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (72), Jefferson (19), Josephine (11), Klamath (37), Lake (5), Lane (75), Lincoln (21), Linn (27), Malheur (11), Marion (146), Morrow (5), Multnomah (270), Polk (24), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (23), Union (9), Wasco (6), Washington (158), Wheeler (2), and Yamhill (14).
Oregon’s 913th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died Nov. 26. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 914th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died Oct. 28, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 915th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 23 and died Nov. 21, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 916th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 23, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 917th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 29, at Portland Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 918th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov.17, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 919th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Nov. 17, in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 920th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 921st COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died Nov. 29, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 922nd COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who died Nov. 25 in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 923rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 924th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died Nov. 27, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 925th COVID-19 death an 87-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 26, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 926th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died Nov. 4. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 927th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died Nov. 19, in her residence. She had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 928th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on Nov. 16, after contact with a confirmed case and died Nov. 26 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 929th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died Nov. 28, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 930th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov. 25, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 931st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 932nd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 29, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 933rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 934th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 28, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 935th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 29, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 936th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died Nov. 18, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.