Klamath County will receive several hundred doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, which was just authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday.
At 66% efficacy overall, it may seem like the ugly stepchild of the extremely effective Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, but experts say it’ll be a crucial tool in containing the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Klamath County Public Health will receive 100 doses of the vaccine and Bi-Mart on Washburn Way will receive 200, according to KCPH Spokesperson Valeree Lane.
While the vaccine’s efficacy seems considerably lower than the shots currently available, Johnson & Johnson’s global trial of more than 44,000 people found that it varied geographically. In South Africa, where a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus is more prevalent, the vaccine was only 58% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 illness. But in the U.S., it was 72% effective.
In all trial regions, including those with more infectious variants, the vaccine was 85% effective at preventing severe COVID-19. And there were no hospitalizations or deaths among any trial participants at least 28 days after receiving the shot.
Though Johnson & Johnson may be more synonymous with baby powder and “no tears” soap than annihilating the coronavirus, medical professionals said the public shouldn’t think of it as a weaker or more inferior measure of protection.
Dr. Grant Niskanen, vice president of medical affairs for Sky Lakes Medical Center, said comparing this vaccine to those currently available is like comparing apples to oranges. Part of the Pfizer and Moderna trials’ success was the fact that they occurred earlier in the pandemic, when fewer people were infected with COVID-19 and significant mutated forms of the virus weren't as prevalent, he said. That’s also what accounted for the geographic difference in the Johnson & Johnson trial.
“When Johnson & Johnson was doing their testing, there were a lot more people infected,” Niskanen said, pointing out that it’s still not clear how well Pfizer and Moderna’s shots work against new variants.
But Niskanen said all three shots are 100% effective in preventing hospitalization and death due to COVID-19, which will help ease the burden on healthcare workers and send communities further down the path toward reopening, while reducing the virus’s devastating impacts on humans. And any vaccine is going to significantly reduce someone’s chance of developing COVID-19, in turn providing less opportunities for the virus to mutate and produce more resilient variants.
“The more the virus is spreading, the more it’s replicating,” Niskanen said. “When you stop the spread, you’re going to stop mutations.”
The shot’s efficacy also appears to increase over time. There were no severe cases of COVID-19 reported among trial participants 49 days after receiving the shot. That’s comparable protection to Pfizer and Moderna in roughly the same amount of time — involving only one trip to a vaccine clinic.
“That means its efficacy is comparable to the other two, and with just one dose,” Lane said.
Where Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine really shines is convenience. It only requires one shot to achieve maximum efficacy, while Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines require two shots roughly three to four weeks apart. It can also be refrigerated for up to three months and frozen for potentially as long as two years. Lane said that will greatly aid the push toward herd immunity.
“That one dose — I think a lot of people will be very appreciative of that,” she said.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine could be a gamechanger for rural residents in the county, who would not have to make the drive into Klamath Falls twice to get shots. And for low-income employees (many of whom are essential workers) who can’t afford to miss work, that’s potentially an extra day or two of pay they won’t have to go without. And the ease of storage means that more pharmacies and clinics without specialized freezers — like Bi-Mart — will be able to administer shots. Niskanen said it will also be helpful for administering shots to those with preexisting conditions who are homebound or have other mobility issues.
Lane and Niskanen both said not having to worry about accounting for second doses when distributing the Johnson & Johnson shots could help the rollout run more smoothly locally. When the county receives a shipment of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, clinics have to set aside a certain number of those doses as boosters to give to people who have already received their first dose. But when there’s only one dose to account for, vaccine clinics can get shots in arms without those logistical hurdles.
“To keep track of that, get our vaccination days all lined up and make sure we have the right supply, it is significantly harder than being able to go out and give one shot,” Niskanen said.
Sky Lakes has to make sure it has a home for every single Pfizer dose it receives within six hours of removing them from storage, forcing them to be precise with scheduling and operating vaccine clinics. A Johnson & Johnson dose, on the other hand, can hang out in the refrigerator for months and still be useful.
At this point, it’s not clear how, if at all, Klamath County residents eligible for vaccinations will be able to choose between the available shots. Pfizer and Moderna will still make up the bulk of doses delivered to the county for many weeks, but Lane said she expects that certain clinics will start to specialize in one brand as more doses become available — Walmart, for example, could administer mainly Johnson & Johnson while Sky Lakes primarily doles out Pfizer. In that sense, a person signing up for a vaccine appointment may be able to select which kind of shot they receive based on where they go to get it.
Regardless, Niskanen said it’s important not to get bogged down in the differences between the vaccines, as any shot is better than no shot in the face of COVID-19.
If enough Klamath County residents get vaccinated and continue with physical distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing, he said we could potentially be looking at a summer not too far off from normal.
“Whatever vaccine you’re offered, take it,” he said.