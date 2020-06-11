Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has announced funding opportunities for Community Based Organizations (CBOs) throughout the State of Oregon to support three areas of work as part of the COVID-19 response, according to a news release.
CBOs are central to the success of this work to integrate methods, tactics and strategies that are most responsive to the needs of people of color, people with disabilities, immigrant and refugee communities, Tribes, Migrant and Seasonal Farm Workers and LGBTQIA+ communities.
The specific work areas include community engagement, education, and outreach; contact tracing; and social services and wraparound supports.
OHA is committed to engaging with CBOs and the communities they serve to ensure all members of our community receive information, services and resources in the most responsive way.
To learn more, or get details on information sessions in English and Spanish, visit www.oregon.gov/oha/ERD/Pages/COVID-19-Funding-Opportunity.aspx.