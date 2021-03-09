Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in northern Klamath County on Wednesday, March 17.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crescent Community Club, 420 Crescent Cutoff Rd in Crescent.

“We are aware that northern Klamath County is a distance from the county seat in Klamath Falls,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little. “Service to Chemult, Crescent, Crescent Lake and Gilchrist remains a priority for us."

Appointments are suggested and can be made by clicking here and entering the access code: 1111.

For more information, call Klamath County Public Health at 541-882-8846.

