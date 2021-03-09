Klamath County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in northern Klamath County on Wednesday, March 17.
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crescent Community Club, 420 Crescent Cutoff Rd in Crescent.
“We are aware that northern Klamath County is a distance from the county seat in Klamath Falls,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little. “Service to Chemult, Crescent, Crescent Lake and Gilchrist remains a priority for us."
Appointments are suggested and can be made by clicking here and entering the access code: 1111.
For more information, call Klamath County Public Health at 541-882-8846.