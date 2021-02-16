More than a number: Klamath Falls man brought joy to others until COVID claimed his life

Every Christmas, Paul Arnold would get a 3-D puzzle from his brother John —a box that was nearly impossible to open, metal rings tangled together —something to tease and stimulate the mind.
John wanted to challenge his brother, so some puzzles took hundreds of moves to solve.
“If it was something you could figure out in a couple of minutes, it wasn’t worth fooling around with,” Paul said.
But Paul didn’t get a puzzle this past Christmas. His brother died before he had the chance to get him a gift. Now, Paul and his wife Jani have a shelf full of puzzles John had gifted them over the years, prominently displayed so they can think of him whenever they look at it.
A medical lab technician at Sky Lakes Medical Center, John William Ware Arnold was the 15th person in Klamath County to die from COVID-19, and the third youngest. He passed away on December 20 — his 59th birthday — just as the first local healthcare workers began receiving vaccines that would protect them from the virus.
Those who knew John brought up many descriptors when asked who he was in life: practical joker, MENSA member, computer whiz. But everyone agreed on one thing: He cared about others and he wasn’t afraid to show it. For John’s friends and family, the pandemic that ended his life has revealed just how much the community could learn from him.
Born and raised in Klamath Falls, John entered the Navy as a hospital corpsman right out of high school. He spent time in Guam and San Diego before being discharged in 1995. Tall, soft-spoken and slightly heavyset, Jani said many have described her brother-in-law as a “gentle giant.” He didn’t swear, and he loved animals. He and his wife had three dogs and a cat.
“Diane says all the animals keep looking for him,” Jani said.
The gentle giant
Diane Arnold first met her husband in 1994 at a diner in Klamath Falls. She’d been a friend of his father, Bill, who was taking her out to breakfast on her birthday. Diane had fallen that morning and hurt her wrist, but she decided to go anyway. Bill invited his son John, on leave from his job in the Navy, to accompany them.
“He always said that was the greatest gift his dad ever gave him,” said Karli, a technical lab assistant and one of John’s close friends.
After evaluating Diane’s wrist, John said it was broken and urged her to get it fixed. But having been widowed two years prior, she didn’t have insurance. So John drove her to a local clinic and sat with her for two hours as she waited for treatment.
The rest was history: About a year and a half later, the two married at the Congregational Church in Klamath Falls.
Of all the memories she had over their 25 years of marriage, Diane always thinks back to the small, often nonverbal things her husband did for her.
“There’s some people that can just look at you and you can feel their love,” she said. “That was him.”
The two used to squeeze each other’s hands to say how much they loved each other. John would squeeze Diane’s hand three times (“I love you”), she would squeeze back twice (“How much?”) and he would respond with one big, long squeeze.
John, having no kids of his own, took in Diane’s three sons. Days were full of homemade meals, jokes and private magic shows. Diane said John had boxes full of magic tricks that he never performed for anyone but her.
“He was just always doing something,” she said.
John left the Navy shortly after their wedding and eventually took a job at Sky Lakes (then called Merle West Medical Center) in the information technology department. After his brief stint doing technology work in Portland, they returned to Klamath Falls in the late 2000s, and he got hired back at Sky Lakes as a phlebotomist in 2010. He was a technical lab assistant by 2013, and by April 2020 he was promoted to medical lab technician. At the start of the pandemic, John donated some of his paycheck to the local food bank, thinking they needed the money more than he did.
John’s latter days at Sky Lakes were spent analyzing the composition of blood, stool and urine samples taken from patients at the hospital. But most who knew him remember John first and foremost as a clever, lighthearted prankster.
“He never came into work in a bad mood” said Michael Nicosia, hematology coordinator at the lab.
Paul, who also worked at Sky Lakes as a facilities manager, fondly recalled a time last year when he returned to his desk to find that his brother had planted an “Annoy-A-Tron” device under his computer. It made knocking sounds, prompting Paul to constantly get up and answer the door only to find that nobody was there.
“He liked giving someone a smile,” Paul said.
John was always finding ways to surprise and delight the people in his life. Yong Kennedy, a barista at the hospital’s coffee shop, loves all things turtles so one day, John inundated her with them.
Early last year, Yong found that a customer had left a small turtle figurine on the counter after leaving. The next customer left another one. And another one. All in all, nearly 100 people dropped off turtle figurines, necklaces and earrings. She has some of them on display in a glass case next to the cash register.
“Every time I turned around, there was a turtle there,” Yong said.
John had ordered the turtle merchandise and distributed it to hospital workers, who each gave one to Yong. She said it was just an example of how caring John was toward others without asking for anything in return.
“He was just that kind of person, to make someone happy and go out of their way. I miss him a lot,” she said. “He probably went to heaven — I know for sure.”
Sudden downturn
Diane knew something was wrong when she couldn’t smell the bacon she was cooking one morning for breakfast. It was November 16. Three days later, the two of them got tested for COVID-19 at a routine doctor’s appointment and John began to exhibit slight symptoms, too.
On November 23, the tests came back positive. Diane said neither of them experienced any major symptoms, but that quickly changed the next day when John began having serious body aches and trouble breathing.
“He just lay there,” Diane said. “Just lay on the bed. He couldn’t breathe.”
The two were able to enjoy some semblance of a Thanksgiving dinner later that week. That was John’s last meal at home.
As John’s condition worsened, Diane pleaded with him to go to the hospital.
“He said, ‘I’m not coming back if I go to the hospital. I won’t be able to see you if I go to the hospital,’” Diane remembered.
Finally, the day after Thanksgiving, he agreed to go.
Russell Danner, technical operations supervisor at the lab, said he spoke to John when he first tested positive and that his sudden hospitalization was a shock.
“Even when he got admitted Friday it was like, ‘Ok, it’s just going to be for a couple of days, not for weeks,’” Russell said. “By the time we got up there, it was Monday, and he was already on a vent.”
Initially, John was being treated for bacterial pneumonia, a common COVID-related complication. He quickly developed blood clots in his legs and a perforated ulcer (gastrointestinal side effects from the disease are less common and often overlooked), which he went into surgery for on Monday.
Before John went on a ventilator, Karli, a technical lab assistant and one of his close friends, brought her phone into the room so Diane could FaceTime her husband.
“If she hadn’t have been able to do that, I would’ve lost those precious moments,” Diane said. “The hospital has treated me so much like family, especially that lab.”
The next few weeks saw John’s condition fluctuate wildly. One day he seemed to improve, and another he would decline again. Even after he went on the ventilator, he had a couple of rallying days before more downturns.
“It was kind of a rollercoaster ride,” Paul said.
At one point, when hospital staff feared John was in his final moments, Diane — who had recovered from COVID-19 without a hitch — was allowed to see him. She could see he wanted to tell her something, but the breathing tube in his mouth prevented him from speaking. He pointed to the respirator device at his bedside.
“Finally I got the message, and I said, ‘You don’t want the respirator?’” she asked him.
John nodded.
“They’re going to try one more round of medicine. Let me have this one round of medicine. If that doesn’t work, then I’ll let you go,” Diane said to him. He agreed.
The last round of treatment didn’t work. Most hospitalized COVID-19 patients can only receive supportive care from nurses and providers as their immune systems fight the disease. There are few readily available treatments at this point that can substitute for a person beating the virus on their own.
“The last time I saw him, he wasn’t conscious, and the machine was struggling to breathe every breath. It was just the machine,” Diane said. “So I had to keep my promise — I had to let him go.”
They turned the machine off, and then it was quiet.
‘When did human beings stop caring about other people?’
To this day, Diane doesn’t know for sure where she caught the virus. None of the people they had come into contact with had been exposed, including Diane’s 97-year-old mother and John’s coworkers at the hospital. They hadn’t seen their children or grandchildren in months, only going out for necessary errands like picking up groceries.
“John and I were two of the most careful people that I can imagine,” she said.
By process of elimination, Diane thinks she picked up the coronavirus at the grocery store. Whenever she’d see people shopping without masks, she’d try to stay away from them, but she had no way to know what they had touched.
And while the two were careful not to expose themselves to COVID-19, they didn’t consider themselves to be particularly at risk. Though John was overweight and diabetic, he had lost a great deal of weight before the pandemic and never experienced chronic symptoms or pain.
Jani said he’s not the kind of person you’d think of when you read “underlying conditions” listed with a COVID-19 death.
“People don’t realize that just about everybody has a preexisting condition,” she said.
Another Sky Lakes employee with similar underlying conditions as John tested positive shortly after him and beat the virus without being hospitalized, underscoring the randomness of who has mild cases or who dies from the disease. Though the elderly and those with preexisting conditions are most at risk, no one can know how their body will react to it unless they catch it themselves.
“You can be totally healthy and be a younger person, and it just singles you out and you’re the one that’s going to die,” Paul said. “This is a local person who was doing what he was supposed to and he still died from this.”
John’s friends and family hope his death can encourage those who don’t take the pandemic seriously (especially when it comes to mask-wearing) to consider how their actions may impact people they don’t know. The politics of stay-at-home orders and business closures aside, the simple act of wearing a mask out in public can drastically reduce the likelihood of someone spreading the disease while still allowing them to get outside their home and participate in society.
“More than likely it was someone like that who was the cause of my brother and his wife getting the disease,” Paul said.
Jani said John’s willingness to wear a mask to protect someone else — a negligible sacrifice that espoused his care and kindness toward others without asking for anything in return — wasn’t reciprocated.
“When did human beings stop caring about other people? The whole mask thing never, ever should have been political,” she said. “The idea that it’s pretend or fake or it won’t happen to me — I know too many people.”
Russell said his coworker’s death encouraged more people at the hospital to get vaccinated against COVID-19. John had been diligently researching the vaccine and was excited to get it himself, but the rollout began a month too late for him. Even Russell had been having some hesitation about getting a shot, given how new it was.
“But after John, I was like, you know what, I’m just going to get it,” he said. “Maybe the vaccine’s super new, but it’s better than ending up like that.”
Life is a lot more lonely for Diane now, but she feels lucky to have spent 25 years with John. Seeing her husband die from COVID-19 has left her baffled as to how people could consider taking a chance with their own lives or the lives of others.
“I get so angry when I go into a store and see people without a mask, but then I stop being angry,” she said. “I start feeling envious of them, because they haven’t had the experience yet of knowing someone — of loving someone — and getting it taken away.”
Alex Schwartz is an environmental reporter for the Herald and News and a member of Report for America, a national service journalism corps. He can be contacted at aschwartz@heraldandnews.com or at 541-885-4477.