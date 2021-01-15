After leaving local long-term care facilities largely untouched for months, COVID-19 is turning deadly for Klamath Falls’ seniors.
Since last week, three facilities in the city reported at least 54 new cases of the virus and four deaths from it, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.
The first outbreak began at Ashley Manor Senior Living, an assisted living facility on Homedale Road, which reported five positive COVID-19 test results on October 5. Post-acute care center and nursing home Marquis Plum Ridge, near Sky Lakes Medical Center, reported four cases on October 30.
By the beginning of December, Ashley Manor had kept its outbreak from growing, OHA declared it “resolved” and it has not had another case since. Marquis Plum Ridge reached 17 cases before the OHA gave it a “resolved” designation this week. Neither facility saw any deaths related to their outbreaks. Crystal Terrace Senior Living, an assisted living facility near Sky Lakes, reported three cases on December 5, and has so far remained stable.
But following Klamath County’s November surge in cases, the outbreaks turned more uncontrollable — and deadly.
Compassion Adult Elderly Care, an assisted living facility near Midland, first reported four cases on December 20. By this Sunday, the facility had added 10 new cases.
Pacifica Senior Living, an assisted living facility on North Eldorado Avenue in Klamath Falls, reported three cases on December 5. By December 16, they reported their first death. This week, the facility reported a total of at least 26 cases and four deaths.
Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care on Washburn Way reported three cases on December 3 and just four more by January 6. By this Sunday, they had 47 cases and two deaths.
Neither facility was able to provide a comment before the paper’s print deadline on Thursday.
Around the same time as long-term care facilities grappled with those outbreaks, Klamath County saw two days with its highest number of reported deaths since the start of the pandemic — five last Friday and four on Monday. All but two were older than 80 and died at their residences, which can include long-term care facilities. Klamath County Public Health Spokesperson Valeree Lane previously said a high number of the county’s recent deaths have occurred in such facilities.
Oregon and the U.S. as a whole trend similarly. Despite making up only 5% of national COVID-19 cases, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities make up 36% of the virus’s deaths. In Oregon, more than 53% of deaths have occurred in those facilities.
The Centers for Disease Control attribute the high death rates to “the communal nature of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and the population served.” Residents tend to be much older with preexisting conditions, like heart disease, that make contracting COVID-19 much more deadly.
Klamath Falls long-term care facilities’ latest outbreaks rage just as the COVID-19 vaccine begins to roll out to their staff and residents—Marquis Plum Ridge held its first vaccination clinic at the end of December and Pacifica Senior Living delivered its first doses on Thursday.
The Herald and News hopes to learn more about conditions in these facilities and what these outbreaks have been like for residents and their families. If you’d like to share your or your loved one’s story, please email news@heraldandnews.com.