On Friday, July 17 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Klamath County Search and Rescue teams were deployed to an area northeast of Gilchrist in search of a three-year old boy who was lost while camping with family in the area, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Search and Rescue teams from Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Lake, Jackson, and Siskiyou counties, as well as air and ground resources from the Oregon Air National Guard, Oregon State Police, U.S. Forest Service, and Bureau of Land Management were quickly mobilized and deployed to the area.
According to a report from Klamath County Sheriffs, the boy was found safe on Saturday, July 18.
No additional information was available by the time of publication.