Molly O’Keefe, a lifelong Klamath Basin resident, celebrated her 88th birthday on Saturday. Having received her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine nearly two months prior, she could rest easy knowing that inviting a few vaccinated neighbors over for cake and coffee wouldn’t put her future birthdays at risk.
O’Keefe had been volunteering as a greeter at Sky Lakes Medical Center for several years, so when vaccines arrived there late last year, staff offered her a dose. Initially, she declined — not because she had any concerns about the vaccine itself, but because she didn’t think she needed it more than people who were potentially exposed to COVID-19 on a daily basis. Beyond her age, she doesn’t have major underlying conditions, and her poor eyesight prevents her from going out much.
“I said, ‘Oh, you better give that to someone else,’” she said. The hospital insisted, and eventually she agreed.
O’Keefe said the shot itself wasn’t painful, and she had no side effects after the first jab. The second dose made her feel tired for a couple days, but she had no serious symptoms to report.
“I wasn’t afraid of it any more than I was of my flu shot,” she said. “I’ve had three or four surgeries — I think that would be a bigger scare.”
O’Keefe’s daughter, a pharmacist, helped inform her about the science behind the vaccines, the technology for which has been in development for more than a decade, despite what may have appeared to be a rushed approval process last year.
“I feel like they have checked things out over and over again,” O’Keefe said. Now, she and nearly everyone she plays bridge with have been fully vaccinated.
‘Don’t want to feel worse’
Many older local residents are feeling the same way O’Keefe did at first. Those in their 80s and 90s, especially, don’t think getting immunized will do them much good, since many don’t get out a lot and don’t see many people. And some are concerned about potential side effects from the shots, despite the fact that side effects were actually less common and less intense in people older than 55 during vaccine trials.
“They’re just scared. They don’t want to feel any worse than they already do,” said Kim Estes, executive director of the Klamath and Lake Counties Council on Aging.
KLCCOA had been running congregate meal programs to get local seniors socializing. That helps combat isolation and its accompanying impacts on mental health. When the pandemic hit, it morphed into a daily meal delivery program reaching nearly 200 seniors across both counties. Estes said they sent out flyers with each meal encouraging people to reach out if they were struggling, but there was only so much they could do to combat isolation.
“It’s been just a horrible year for our older adults,” Estes said.
When older age groups began reaching vaccine eligibility in Oregon, KLCCOA began including flyers about vaccines with their meals, expecting people would jump at the opportunity to take a step toward normalcy. Some were eager, but about half declined.
“It’s sad that a lot of them said no,” Estes said. “It was kind of hard to understand.”
KLCCOA did partner with Klamath County Public Health to get about 20 home-bound seniors vaccinated. KCPH acquired the doses, and KLCCOA hired an in-home care company to go to their homes.
Estes said the majority of folks who declined a shot were in that older end of the age range and said they didn’t see the point of taking a chance (however small) of feeling the vaccine’s side effects.
According to demographic data from the Oregon Health Authority, a fewer percentage of people over 80 have received a shot than people 65-79, despite having been eligible for vaccinations for longer. But Estes thinks they’ll come around as a greater percentage of the county gets their shots without a hitch.
“Once they hear that nobody’s dying from the immunizations, that they’re actually opening up more things, I think that’ll be more positive for them,” she said.
The Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center’s popular congregate meal program also had to be shuttered, and seniors haven’t been able to gather there for food and conversation for more than a year. Until the county’s share of vaccinations improves, executive director Marc Kane said they can’t resume those group meals despite other food and beverage businesses being allowed to reopen in the county.
“The state DHS trumps the governor on that one. Their standards are higher,” he said.
Kane said that means seniors have an interest in getting vaccinated beyond protecting themselves from COVID-19. Them doing so is the only way the center can fully reopen.
KBSCC has partnered with Meals on Wheels to transition its congregate meals to delivery and also sends flyers and other informational materials to each participant. They also provide transportation for people with limited mobility who can’t get to a vaccine appointment on their own. KCPH has even considered using the Center as a vaccination site down the road.
As of March 29, roughly 50% of Klamath County residents older than 65 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Kane said that’s “disappointingly low” and likely a symptom of the bystander effect, which hypothesizes that people in groups tend to assume others will do something instead of doing it themselves.
Herd immunity, which will curb the virus’s spread enough to end the pandemic, is predicted to occur at about 75% or 80% of any population developing viral antibodies, either through natural infection or vaccination. As Klamath County moves beyond the 65+ population, Kane said he’s concerned that there aren’t many seniors left who want a shot but haven’t gotten one.
“We have a lot of people who are standing by, so to speak, wanting to see how everyone else reacts,” Kane said. “You can’t stand by — it’s an emergency. We’re not going to get to herd immunity until people stop standing by.”
Kane said, based on conversations he’s had with the center’s clients, those who haven’t been vaccinated aren’t well-informed about its development, efficacy and safety. While seniors in urban areas around the country have reported barriers to getting immunized — from confusing online signup portals to having no way to get to their appointments — Kane said that’s not the problem in Klamath County.
“It’s hard to find anything that’s not running smoothly and efficiently here,” he said. “If there’s anything at all, it’s hesitancy. I don’t see a lot of barriers other than personal issues with vaccines.”
KCPH spokesperson Valeree Lane said some seniors may potentially be waiting for increased prevalence of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the county, which only requires one dose, and thus no chance of experiencing side effects in two separate instances. Klamath Health Partnership is hosting a clinic with that vaccine later this week.
“I think people are still having conversations about, ‘What does this mean for my health?’” Lane said.
O’Keefe said she understands the bystander mentality, but she knows that throughout history, major diseases have only been quashed by a high percentage of the population becoming inoculated against them. She said people her age should go ahead and get their shots.
“If we really saw the history with typhoid or any of those, it’s because people stepped up to the plate,” she said. “That’s the only way I feel you can knock these things.”