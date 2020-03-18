The Klamath County resident who tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus less than two weeks ago has recovered, said Klamath County Public Health Program Coordinator, Valeree Lane.
“We are not releasing where in Klamath County that person resides, nor are we providing an age range. I have had many phone calls about this; I am keeping the person’s identity as vague as possible to protect them. There is a great deal of stigmatism globally, and my fellow residents will need to trust that they are safe. No one’s health has been compromised, and it is a matter of integrity to protect this person. Those asking for specifics would want the same for themselves or their family,” Lane said in an email. “Contact tracing for the individual, who contracted the virus through travel, was completed before the positive test was announced. The community was never exposed to the virus through this individual.”
Lane also explained more about the county’s COVID-19 Coronavirus testing. She said Public Health doesn’t know how many people are being tested in the area for the virus as private labs also test the kits, in addition to the Oregon state lab due to a backlog of tests.
West coast labs, including the University of Washington’s lab, Lab Corp and Quest lab are testing for the virus and don’t need to go through public health to do so. Still, KCPH says they would be notified of any tests from the county that returned positive.
The recovered case is the only confirmed case of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.
Health providers are limiting testing to people who are severely sick, Lane said, due to a limited number of testing kits and the exposure risk an office visit creates.
The Oregon State Public Health Lab guidance for who should be tested requires that people be in “clinical need of admission” into an in-patient facility, evidence of a viral respiratory disease and have tested negative for the flu.
Still Lane said there will be people who don’t develop symptoms at all or people who develop mild symptoms. A group of less than 20% will develop more severe flu symptoms with 2% developing really severe respiratory issues. Those people are often people older than 60 and with underlying health conditions.
One of the best things to do, Lane said, even for those who might not be at high risk themselves, is to be thoughtful about contact with older people, especially if someone is sick.
If someone has symptoms of COVID-19 but a doctor doesn’t order a test for them after they have passed a flu test, Lane said they can be asked to stay home and not return to work until 72 hours after symptoms resolve. Ultimately, there is no real treatment for the virus other than rest.
She said physicians are “being thoughtful” in who they are testing, so she thinks we’re in a pretty good place in terms of the number of test kits available.
Sky Lakes spokesperson Tom Hottman said providers at Sky Lakes are being “judicious” about who they’re testing with the limited number of kits.
He said those who come to Sky Lakes with flu-like symptoms are given a mask and being isolated in the original Cascades East Family Medicine building. In addition to being tested for the flu, doctors can also run a BioFire panel, which tests for 20 other illnesses, including other Coronaviruses. The COVID-19 Coronavirus is not part of a BioFire, but doctors can chose to run a COVID test if even the panel returns negative.
Sky Lakes also has a negative-pressure room, which recycles air outside of the building instead of throughout the rest of the hospital’s ventilation system. This is recommended by public health at facilities that will test for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 test is a nasal swab, as is a flu test, and it is taking three to seven days to get the results back for the state lab as of Wednesday afternoon. The evaluation period used to be 24 hours, Lane said, but with the demand on testing that number had risen. The state lab also tests for any communicable diseases, including things like rabies tests from dog bites.
Sky Lakes CEO Paul Stewart said in an email from Hottman to the H&N, “Conclusions from conversations I’ve had with state government officials and my colleagues at other hospitals are clear: Our strategies must be bold and immediate. Based upon the experiences of our peers to the north in Washington, taking a wait-and-see attitude hoping this will pass us by will come back to haunt us. Our best defense against a disastrous spread of this disease is isolating the chances of exposure.”
Stewart created a special task force at the medical center to organize the center’s response.
“I know our staff are committed to doing the right thing and will pull together to help us through this on behalf of our community. Be calm and prudent, but please take this situation very seriously,” Stewart said. “The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented but not unexpected, and Sky Lakes will be ready.”
Lane wants people to know that “your doctor or health provider is not dismissing you if you’re not getting a COVID test.” Instead, she said a provider might be saving the tests and office resources for someone sicker. She said instead, people should consider it “a badge of honor” to not be tested because it means the doctor thinks the person is healthy enough and will be fine.
She assured people that “we have a really good medical center here and there’s a team of people working behind the scenes to keep Klamath County safe.”
Those worried about being in contact with someone they believe has the virus, Lane said people are only at high risk if they have been in contact with someone for over an hour in a proximity smaller than six feet.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, “It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”
Hottman said Sky Lakes is “okay” on its supply of mask and other protective equipment but noted the lack of order fulfillment right now.
Lane said her office is fielding calls from people all the time with questions about the disease and how they can get tested.
People can call public health with additional questions at 541-882-8846, but if someone needs medical attention call a physician before going into a clinic.