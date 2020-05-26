Reduce bird population to save the fish
Has anything been done to reduce the number of fish-eating Cormorants?
It seems everyone thinks the problem with no surviving baby sucker fish is the water level. According to a study done in Minnesota, these birds were eating the small perch, the primary forage fish for walleye. So, they culled the birds to manage the problem they might soon cause to the walleye population. Senator Doug Whitsett did an excellent report on these birds in 2013 and that’s the last I’ve heard on the subject. Read at www.klamathbasincrisis.org/Whitsett/2013Newsletter/061313.htm.
Or are they using the water levels only to take away our local livelihood, as they did with lumber? I’m afraid to think where we are headed with no food production.
Debbie Klaja
Klamath Falls