Keeping citizens safe
Doesn’t our National government have the responsibility to keep its citizens safe?
Is security only protection from hostile forces? No! Security includes absence of harm, food security, clean water, resilience against potential damage from insecure structures, secure communication lines, and secure housing. Let’s add the presence of essential medical supplies to the list, like masks, gloves, gowns, and qualified personnel. The U.S. considers itself a world power and is among the wealthiest. So, what’s up?
The Trump administration is reversing at least 100 regulations promoting clean air/water; it’s reversing policies that countered decades of housing discrimination. Food sources are compromised as taxpayer funds line the pockets of industrial-scale agriculture CEOs. The government has shut down two times — once for 35 days! The occupant of the White House puts ego and political priorities over the advancement of our interests. Furthermore, he undermines our role as a leader on climate change action. We have lost our international credibility and are losing allies. His dismissive attitude toward the WHO and COVID-19 results in thousands of American deaths and his undermining of the CDC — an agency held in high international regard as a standard-bearer for American medical excellence — are totally insane!
Louise Shawkat
Ashland