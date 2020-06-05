Hart Mountain bighorn sheep populations
Doug Cottam, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Division Administrator, recently wrote an article in the May 8 Herald & News about the decline in Bighorn Sheep population on Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge.
I have hunted, fished and traveled by horse over much of Hart Mountain in the last fifty years. This article is full of several untruths (lies) false statements, and the same usual bureaucratic nonsense typical of our Federal Wildlife and some state wildlife managers trying to pull the wool over the eyes of sportsmen, hunters and the public in general!
Cottam states an abrupt decline in the Bighorn sheep population on Hart Mountain. This decline has been going on for nearly 25 years, as the population went from nearly 600 in 1995, to 68 in 2019. Second, population of BHS has declined by over 50% in two years from 149 to 68 animals. Actually, 600 animals in 1995 to 68 in 2019? An abrupt decline?
Cottam suggests decline is due to (1) poor lamb production, (2) declining habitat quality, (3) juniper encroachment, (4) invasive plants and (5) possible increased cougar predation.” Cougar predation is the only one he got right!
Refuge personnel have known since the early 2000's that cougar predation accounted for over 63.2% of all Bighorn Sheep deaths on Hart Mountain. As verified by ODFW Biologist Craig Foster, and Donald Whittaker, stated in their research paper from 2003-2004 concluded, "the number one cause of BH sheep deaths was from cougars.”
No other cause of death above 4% was observed, which included hunting, disease, and other predators, excluding cougars.
Refuge and ODFW plan for "a study" is ridiculous, go back and read your own research done in 2003-04 and draw your own conclusions. You could hire Wildlife Services (APHIS) personnel or big game hunters or hounds men to correct the situation. Doing nothing is not an option!
David Hill
Klamath Falls