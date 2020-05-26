Farmers and ranchers rolling over in their graves
My grandfather, James Ira Ott Sr., homesteaded in the Tulelake Basin in 1932. He once told me if you don't have common sense, no matter how smart you are, you will not make a good farmer or rancher. He and other war veterans worked hard to develop their farmland and communities. If grandpa had gotten word from the Big Man upstairs that approximately 2000 acres of productive farm land was about to be destroyed by covering it with harmful chemicals and heavy metals plus the certainty that the drain water would co-mingle with the river and groundwater, he along with other farmers and ranchers who have passed would be rolling over in their graves.
The people with South Suburban Sanitation District have little-to-no common sense. We need to band together to get the SSSD project, which is focused on good farmland in the Reeder Road and Poe Valley areas, stopped. I heard someone with SSSD state that the people of Klamath County are ignorant and uneducated because they are opposed to the SSSD's "solution" of putting their poop in our backyard, specifically Reeder Road, Pine Grove, Shield Crest and Poe Valley areas. But unlike that person with the PhD who made that statement, we have common sense.
As far as I know, SSSD has not seriously considered the more permanent option of treating the water so the quality is improved and allowing it to enter into the irrigation project which would benefit the wildlife. A state-of-the-art facility will cost more in the short-term but will last longer and be able to be upgraded as needed.
Short-term solutions being proposed by SSSD today should not be accepted. It’s just not good common sense.
Maureen Ott-Marton
Medford