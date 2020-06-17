Crater Lake lodge
I had a good laugh while reading the article about Crater Lake in the June 12 paper.
Aramark's district manager claims that they have trouble hiring people because of "limited housing.” Yeah ... they tried blowing that smoke last year too. And this year they can also use the virus as an excuse. But the real reason Aramark can't get people to work for them is because their bad reputation is becoming more widely known. As it should be. People should know what they're getting into, either as an employee or as a guest, but especially as an employee.
I had the misfortune to work for Aramark at Crater Lake Lodge last year, and I learned firsthand how not to run a restaurant. They have no respect for their employees or their guests. They overwork and underpay their employees and overcharge their guests.
And as for "limited housing,” I can't speak for Mazama Dorm, but there were some empty rooms in Rim Dorm last year. So it's not like they crammed in all the people that they could.
I suppose the upside to the limited opening of the lodge this year is that there will hopefully be less stress on the kitchen staff, and that fewer people will be subjected to Aramark's "gourmet" food.
Rebecca Bastian
Chiloquin