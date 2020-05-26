Careful what you wish for
How many times have you a heard a senior golfer say, "I sure wish i had an electric push cart when i play a par 3 or an executive course.” Well, be careful what you wish for, because you might get one. One golfer, whose name will remain anonymous, acquired an electric push cart from a mutual friend. It came with a basket to hold various golf and personal paraphernalia. e.g. golf balls, extra tees, GPS, cell phone, wallet, etc. The golf cart came with a power-on button; and three buttons to run for a specific number of yards; (15, 30, or 60 yards) before stopping, and a run button which powers the cart until you press the run button again to stop powering the cart. Sounds good so far!
But wait. I was walking up sixth fairway, par 5, which has a 15-foot canal running across the fairway about 200 yards from the tee box. I was talking with golfing friend (Baker) and inadvertently pressed the run button instead of the 60-yard button and continued my conversation with Baker.
When the golf cart proceeded about 60 yards up the fairway i was anticipating it powering off. However, it continued going another 30 yards and came to rest in the canal. That's when I realized i must have pressed the power button instead of the 60-yard button. My golfing buddies helped me retrieve the cart, cell phone, wallet, etc. From the canal. That's when I remembered "be careful what you wish for, you just might get it."
Gene Reynolds
Klamath Falls