Dear Herald and News subscribers,
Given the unprecedented disruption being created by COVID-19 in our nation, I wanted to reach out with some details on how we plan to continue to serve you and our communities.
Our journalists are working night-and-day to provide you and your families with critical, credible and timely information that you need to stay informed. New content appears every morning in the printed paper and updates are published through the day at www.heraldandnews.com.
As a valued subscriber, you have full access to our complete print and digital offerings, including our E-Edition (which looks like the printed newspaper) and all our email newsletters including breaking news and a daily news summary.
Along with critical COVID-19 coverage, we will continue to report on local, regional and state news providing you with a full picture of what is happening in our communities.
Finally, and as they have done for decades, every morning carriers deliver thousands of newspapers throughout our region. We believe this is an essential service for our community and will do everything possible to ensure continuity of service.
Some have expressed concern about the safety of their morning newspaper. The World Health Organization has stated that it is safe to receive packages, even from areas where COVID-19 has been reported. The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, as is the risk of catching the virus from a package. This includes newspapers.
Our production process is largely automated, minimizing the amount of contact as newspapers are printed. It is likely that the first person to touch your paper is the person who delivers it. For more information on this please visit the World Health Organization’s website, https://www.who.int/
As with any other foreign item brought into your home (groceries, take-out food and the like), however, the best advice is thorough and regular hand washing after handling to minimize risk.
We know this is a difficult and complicated time, and the pace of new information seems to increase by the day. We will continue to keep that pace, confirm and verify critical information and keep you informed of new developments as they occur.
We are here to help you when you need it. Please reach out to us via phone or email and thank you for your continued support.
Mark Dobie
Regional President and Publisher