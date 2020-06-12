The Friends of the Klamath County Library will host an online meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, June 17 at 2 p.m. to discuss how Klamath County is responding to COVID-19, according to a Klamath County Libraries news release.
Klamath County Public Health Director Jennifer Little will be in the video chat to speak about how the county reacted to the initial crisis, describe how the county is moving through the “phases” of Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan, and answer your questions.
Email folklamath@gmail.com for a link to the meeting, which you can join via a laptop or desktop computer, or on a smartphone or tablet via the Zoom app on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
A brief business meeting of the Friends will follow, including the election of 2020-2021 officer positions.
Little earned her bachelor’s degree in Human Development and Family Studies from Colorado State University and went on to earn her Master’s degree in Public Health from Oregon State University. She has been the director of the Klamath County Public Health Department since 2018.
For more information or help connecting to the Zoom meeting, call 541-882-8894. For more about how the Klamath County Library Service District is responding to COVID-19, visit www.klamathlibrary.org/coronavirus.