The local Knights of Columbus chapter is updating silent auction donors on the status of the Knights’ St.Patrick’s Day Dinner that was planned for March 15.
“We planned to reschedule the event because of the coronavirus, but without knowing when we could confidently reschedule, we have cancelled the dinner for this year. We are very grateful for your donation and we will return your donation if you prefer or we will use it in a silent auction at our Oktoberfest Dinner this Fall,” the group noted in a letter.
“Once again, we appreciate your generosity and understanding in regards to this matter,” the letter reads. Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Juan Perez. co-chairman of the St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, at 541-885-4863 or call/text at 541-331-8240.