Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services employees received the Tribes’ first COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday morning, marking the beginning of the end of a pandemic that hit their small rural community particularly hard.
Nurse Supervisor and Employee Health Nurse Misty Wadzeck and Certified Medical Assistant Brandy Renee Rogers administered 10 shots to nurses, providers and other medical staff at KTHFS. The excitement in the room was palpable as people sat down in pairs to receive the first of two doses that would make them immune to COVID-19.
The Klamath Tribes received a shipment of 200 Moderna vaccine doses on Tuesday, 10 of which were distributed on Wednesday. KTHFS medical staff will receive 10 more doses next week, when Wadzeck expects another shipment of at least 200 doses to arrive. Over the Christmas holiday, she said staff will work to determine which high-risk tribal members will receive the rest of those doses.
“I could sleep last night for the first time knowing that this was here,” Wadzeck said.
The first people in the Klamath Tribal community to receive their vaccines were tribal members Lena Schonchin, a medical administrative assistant, and Kimmie McNair, a medical records technician. The cousins consider themselves more like sisters and thus wanted to get their vaccines at the same time. Rogers and Wadzeck filled syringes with the vaccine and, on the count of three, simultaneously delivered the shots to their fellow employees.
“We’re getting rid of COVID,” Rogers said. Cheers and whoops followed.
McNair and Schonchin said it felt just like a normal shot, though they hung around for a bit afterwards to ensure they didn’t experience any allergic reactions to the vaccine components (reactions, while rare in vaccine studies, may arise if a person is allergic to the salts or preservatives contained in the vaccine solution). The two said they were glad to take the first step toward the end of the pandemic together.
“I’m honored that we got asked to do this,” McNair said. “It’s really cool to be by her side.”
Wadzeck said no one at KTHFS volunteered to be the “first” person to receive the vaccine because staff felt that they should all be vaccinated together. That’s why they vaccinated McNair and Schnonchin simultaneously.
“We’ve been fighting this as a team and we are immunizing as a team because we’re all in this together,” Wadzeck said.
Given how hard the pandemic hit the Klamath Tribes—community events had to be cancelled or moved online, mental health worsened and two tribal members died of COVID-19—Schonchin said getting the vaccine lets her look toward the end of this ordeal.
“To see light at the end of the tunnel, it feels good because we’ve been going for so long,” she said.
“It’s definitely a new beginning,” McNair added.
Wadzeck and Rogers ended by giving each other their shots. Wadzeck said she hoped seeing medical professionals receiving the vaccine first would reassure tribal members of its safety and efficacy, especially given that a disproportionately high percentage of Klamath Tribal members are considered high-risk (either through age or underlying conditions).
“I’m wanting to make sure that everybody knows that we’re confident in the vaccine,” Wadzeck said. She estimated that the number of high-risk tribal members who will need to receive the vaccine during Phase 1 of its rollout may be in the thousands.
Rogers and Wadzeck said they’ve received many calls from tribal members eager to know more about when the vaccine will be available to them, and they’re still in the process of compiling a priority list of those who are high-risk. Wadzeck herself said she’s in that category, and that, thanks to the vaccine, the possibility of her becoming critically ill with COVID-19 while treating patients day-in and day-out is something she’ll soon no longer have anxiety over.
“I don’t have to worry about not being able to come home to my children,” Wadzeck said.
This week, Klamath Tribal Health and Sky Lakes Medical Center are the only locations in Klamath Falls that have been administering COVID-19 vaccines. Over at Sky Lakes, public information officer Tom Hottman said, as of Wednesday, 541 doses of the vaccine had been administered to frontline healthcare workers out of the 800 total doses the hospital received earlier this week. More will be given during the day there on Christmas Eve, and CVS and Walgreens pharmacies should begin vaccinations at nursing homes next week.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, Klamath County has the highest vaccination rate of any county in Oregon so far, which 67.9 people per 10,000 receiving a dose.
“It’s like an early Christmas,” Hottman said. “Not just the fact that it’s at Sky Lakes, but the vaccine being in the public sphere. Now all at once there’s hope.”