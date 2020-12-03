The Klamath Tribes saw their first case of COVID-19 in July, nearly four months after the virus officially arrived in Klamath County.
In the months since, tribal members haven’t been spared from the pandemic, but the Tribes’ government and health staff are taking significant precautions.
As of Wednesday, Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services tested 1,104 people, 88 of whom were positive for COVID-19. That’s a positivity rate of about 8%, several percentage points higher than the county as a whole.
Four tribal members were hospitalized with the virus, and the Tribes announced two deaths related to the virus: one tribal member who died at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend on Nov. 28 and one tribal employee and medical provider who passed away at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland on Dec. 2.
Misty Wadzeck, nurse supervisor for KTHFS, said that after the Tribes’ first case in July, she began seeing a positive test only once every week or two. After the Two Four Two Fire, when many tribal members had to evacuate their homes and have contact with more people, cases began to increase. Now, KTHFS sees two to four positive tests a day.
Wadzeck said KTHFS is prepared to handle the increased testing, having transitioned from a drive-through system to a dedicated COVID-19 area within its wellness center in Chiloquin. Those rooms are separated from non-COVID activities in the clinic, and negative air pressure throughout the building prevents the virus from spreading there. If a person tests positive and has serious symptoms, providers will examine them and determine whether they need to be transferred to Sky Lakes’s emergency room.
“We’ve had everything lined up, and our flow hasn’t really changed to adjust for that,” Wadzeck said. “We’re able to provide care without having any spread.”
KTHFS is one of the only sites in Klamath County able to perform rapid tests, which can give results in roughly 15 minutes instead of several days. They have used those tests for tribal members as well as other high-risk people in the county, from nurses at Sky Lakes Medical Center to firefighters and law enforcement.
While county health officials maintain that community spread makes up a tiny percentage of local cases, Wadzeck said an increasing share of tribal COVID-19 patients can’t trace the disease’s transmission back to a previous known case. Many are still contracting the virus from small gatherings, but some have gotten it while working at restaurants or just being out in the community.
“People have no idea where they got it from,” Wadzeck said. “It’s kind of across the board, all over the place.”
The illness’s severity is also increasing in patients who present themselves to KTHFS. Wadzeck said that most patients displayed mild symptoms like head congestion and a dry cough earlier this year, but now people report significant shortness of breath and oxygen saturation levels far below normal. Consequently, clinic providers have to send more people to Sky Lakes to receive additional treatment.
Wadzeck said KTHFS has not been running low on personal protective equipment or tests, which have been regularly provided to them by the state, FEMA and the Indian Health Service. They have not had to ration PPE or tests, though they have a sterilizer that can allow them to reuse equipment if necessary.
“We’re well-protected and we always have been,” Wadzeck said.
As cases have increased in Klamath County, so has the need for contact tracing.
As has been the case with other tribes across the U.S., public health officials have had difficulties reaching tribal members, so KTHFS has begun doing it themselves. Five staff members reach out to the contacts of people who test positive at the clinic, while some positive cases report never receiving a call from the county, because its contact tracers have such a large number of cases to get through.
“We’ve decided to take a more proactive stance with that because we’re seeing that breakdown in contact tracing,” Wadzeck said.
Klamath County Public Health spokesperson Valeree Lane said she appreciates the assistance, especially since only four KCPH employees are in charge of tracing the dozens of cases that are now coming in each day.
“Our community has been really fabulous throughout this entire period of time in working together,” Lane said.
Zak Jackson, emergency manager for the Klamath Tribes, said they’ve put protocols in place to make contact tracing more efficient in tribal buildings. In addition to requiring masks, physical distancing and temperature checks, people must list any applicable symptoms and provide their contact information. If someone in a particular building tests positive, KTHFS can quickly contact everyone who may have been in the building at the same time as them.
Jackson also said the Tribes are encouraging staff to work remotely if possible and staggering schedules to keep fewer employees working in the same place at the same time. And if anybody on the Tribes’ payroll does test positive and has to isolate, tribal council has authorized an emergency sick leave program that lets them stay home without using up their allotted sick days. Tribal members who have high-risk family members also have the ability to quarantine in RVs and housing paid for by the Tribes.
Despite the Tribes’ preparedness, their community still contains a large percentage of people at a high risk for hospitalization and death due to COVID-19. KTHFS isn’t a hospital, and Sky Lakes continues to fill with virus patients without being able to add more nurses or providers. Wadzeck said she’s concerned that tribal members needing more serious attention won’t get it as hospital resources become strained, especially in winter months, when non-COVID related hospital visits tend to increase.
“Our ability to care for our members really depends on the hospital’s ability to take care of them,” Wadzeck said.
KTHFS staff called into Tuesday’s meeting between Sky Lakes medical professionals and Klamath County Commissioners to ask for more unified messaging around preventing the spread of the virus. Commissioners have stressed their support for businesses through the pandemic’s economic downturn, but medical professionals have asked them to be more intentional in supporting proven public health guidelines.
“What their words say really does make a difference,” Wadzeck said. “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”