Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services coordinated a massive COVID-19 vaccination event on Tuesday, administering at least 950 doses to tribal members and the community at large. Misty Wadzeck, nurse supervisor and employee health nurse for KTHFS, said the event was last Tuesday's 200-dose vaccination event "on steroids."
Eight groups of 11 or 12 people moved through the large, open facility at 6000 New Way together, filling out health checklists in one half of the building before going to the other half to receive their shots. The clinic was able to vaccinate roughly 200 people per hour.
KTHFS vaccinated about 400 tribal members, but slightly more than half of the doses went to non-tribal community members like staff from Oregon Institute of Technology, Klamath Community College, Basin Transit Service and Integrated Youth Services, and other essential workers.
Klamath County's Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) helped direct a constant, long line of cars arriving to the building all day. Clinic staff also provided meals to everyone who received a vaccine on their way out.
"It's definitely a huge group that came together to put this together for everybody," Wadzeck said.
Rebecca Jackson, a Klamath Tribal member and executive assistant at Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services, received her first shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. While she had initially hesitated at the thought of receiving something new so early, she decided it was the best way to help her community get through the rest of the pandemic.
"I really wanted to do it for the betterment of myself, my family and my people, and to make sure that I'm doing everything I can to prevent any further spread," Jackson said.