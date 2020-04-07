Marc Kane, Executive Director at the Klamath Senior Center, announced receipt of two grants this week aimed at assisting the center with challenges faced in the COVID-19 crisis, according to a news release. The Ford Family Foundation and Meals on Wheels America each awarded the senior center a $10,000 grant to help sustain the center and enable it to continue its meals service to local senior citizens.
Kane explained that the center had to close its facilities to all gatherings on March 15. The closure created a significant loss of funds to the center as bingo fundraising games held twice a week once netted the center $15,000 a month — funds needed to support its meals programs such as Meals on Wheels and other critical services.
In addition, Kane stated that other sources of income have been cut with the closure such as the small program donations that patrons would make when attending health promotion and art classes. Altogether the center is losing more than $30,000 in income while it must maintain most of its staff expense for critically needed services including transportation for critical needs. The Klamath Senior Center focuses its services on older Americans aged 60 and over, those who may be most vulnerable to the effects of the current virus spread.
The congregate meals program served at the center each weekday hit its daily peak in March at 169 attendees in a single day. Now that the service is closed, the center has morphed the meal site service to a curbside food box pickup service and is inviting all area seniors aged 60 and over to come for a box of food once or twice a month.
This effort is being carried out in collaboration with the Klamath Lake Counties Food Bank, Klamath Hospice volunteers and many other new volunteers including some soon to come from the local Air National Guard Units here in Klamath. The curbside pickup is currently available at the center from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays with a second day to be added if the demand warrants it. Those coming to pick up a food box at 2045 Arthur Street are encouraged to call ahead to ensure availability. The reservation number is 541-883-7171.
In discussing other challenges, Kane cited the center's annual operating fund campaign and a special campaign this year to raise funds to replace the roof and HVAC systems at the center. Both, although critically needed, are being adversely affected as both corporate funders and individual contributors are now refocusing their contributions on COVID-19 virus relief efforts.
Kane reported Monday that the two relief grants were received, but on the same day a corporate foundation which contributes every year to the center's general fund campaign notified the center that this year's annual request had to be declined as that foundation had to focus on statewide virus issues.
Kane said, "It felt like two steps forward, one step backward." He remains hopeful that at year's end it will all balance out, but it will take many new contributors to make that happen.
The Klamath Senior Center typically serves better than 70,000 meals a year, provides 13,000 assisted transportation rides and facilitates many other services such as health promotion classes, counseling, art classes and opportunities for volunteerism for seniors seeking a new purpose.
Kane emphasizes that the center's mission is to keep local older adults connected to family, friends and the community and that the center is always recruiting new volunteers to its ranks. The volunteer coordinator, Ginny Reed, is available at the center from 10 to 2 each weekday.
Contributions are critically needed and can be made in person or by phone at 541-883-7171; or mailed to P.O. Box JE, Klamath Falls, OR 97602; or on the center's website at www.klamathseniorcenter.com.