Klamath Health Partnership will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine event on Tuesday, May 4 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
The event is by appointment only beginning at 9 a.m. and will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We know it is important for the community to be immunized, so we advocated with the Oregon Health Authority to receive this Johnson & Johnson allocation,” said Dr. Flor Mounts, medical director at KHP. “We are happy to be able to continue to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as an option to our community. This has been a safe and convenient option as a one shot vaccine and the CDC’s investigation has encouraged us that they are taking every report of possible side effects seriously. We will be counseling women that are less than 50 years old of the possible risk of blood clots as directed by the CDC and FDA. “
Any Klamath County resident, regardless of patient status, may register. You must pre-register to receive a vaccination. For more information, call 541-851-8110.