Klamath Health Partnership and Klamath Union High School will host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine event targeting 16- to 18-year-olds on Saturday, May 8. The event will take place at the Klamath Union Courtyard from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include free food, drinks, music and prizes.
Klamath Union students are encouraged to attend, but anyone may come if they meet the eligibility guidelines. Attendees must have identification showing date of birth such as a driver’s license, school ID or birth certificate.
The goal of the clinic is to reach younger age groups before they are out of school for the summer A provider will be on-site to answer any questions.
Attendees should expect a check-in and screening process before moving to a vaccination station to receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Attendees will be observed for 15 to 30 minutes following their vaccination. After the observation period, attendees are invited to stay for free food and drinks and chances to win prizes from local vendors.
For additional information, please call Klamath Health Partnership at 541-851-8110.