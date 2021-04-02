Klamath Health Partnership will host a second and final free, drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine event on Wednesday, April 7 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
The event is by appointment only beginning at 9 a.m. and will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We know it is important for the community to be immunized, so we advocated with the Oregon Health Authority to receive this Johnson & Johnson allocation,” said Dr. Flor Mounts, medical director at KHP. “We encourage community members to take any opportunity they have to get vaccinated, don’t wait for any particular vaccine because they all have very good efficacy. The J&J vaccine has the benefit of being a one dose vaccine instead of needing to get a second dose.”
Any Klamath County resident, regardless of patient status, may register. You must pre-register to receive a vaccination. For more information, call 541-851-8110.